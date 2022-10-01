Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square

Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied against abortion rights.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied against abortion rights.

Each year, “Life Chains” form in cities nationwide to make a public, and peaceful stand for life. This is the 2nd year, Life Right of Watertown and other pro-life advocates, have joined the National Life Chain.

The group hopes to raise awareness against abortion rights both in the North Country, and across the United States.

“Life Right of Watertown Pastor Ed will be speaking, we have some singing. People will be holding signs around the perimeter of the Public Square. Also, we will be doing the rosary and other prayers,” said Betty Ann Homan, Chairperson for Life Right of Watertown.

Life Right of Watertown is a non-profit organization. They say their mission is dedicated to the sanctity of all human life, born and unborn.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arsenal Street crash
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country

Latest News

The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they...
Pumpkin Derby helps raise awareness for breast cancer
In non-league football from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Ithaca Friday.
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday