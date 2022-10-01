Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied against abortion rights.

Each year, “Life Chains” form in cities nationwide to make a public, and peaceful stand for life. This is the 2nd year, Life Right of Watertown and other pro-life advocates, have joined the National Life Chain.

The group hopes to raise awareness against abortion rights both in the North Country, and across the United States.

“Life Right of Watertown Pastor Ed will be speaking, we have some singing. People will be holding signs around the perimeter of the Public Square. Also, we will be doing the rosary and other prayers,” said Betty Ann Homan, Chairperson for Life Right of Watertown.

Life Right of Watertown is a non-profit organization. They say their mission is dedicated to the sanctity of all human life, born and unborn.

