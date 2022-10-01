Pumpkin Derby helps raise awareness for breast cancer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they started Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well.

Contestants of all ages took to the top of Watertown’s Rand Drive for the 2nd annual Great Pumpkin Race. The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer hosted the race.

The derby is one of several events Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is hosting this month. The group is also hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on October 22nd.

“The pumpkins were so amazing. Everybody had a great outlook, everybody just enjoyed it. It was fun, it was exciting, it was definitely a racing atmosphere,” said Teri Walters, one of the event organizers.

”I’m excited, I’m happy with myself,” said racer Asher O’Brien.

“I was happy. How you going to celebrate? Be Happy,” said Joshua Fuhrman.

Prizes were awarded in three divisions: youth, teen, and adults. The pumpkins were judged for both their speed down the hill, and the creativity of their design.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.