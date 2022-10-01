Pumpkin Derby helps raise awareness for breast cancer

The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they...
The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they started Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they started Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well.

Contestants of all ages took to the top of Watertown’s Rand Drive for the 2nd annual Great Pumpkin Race. The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer hosted the race.

The derby is one of several events Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is hosting this month. The group is also hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on October 22nd.

“The pumpkins were so amazing. Everybody had a great outlook, everybody just enjoyed it. It was fun, it was exciting, it was definitely a racing atmosphere,” said Teri Walters, one of the event organizers.

”I’m excited, I’m happy with myself,” said racer Asher O’Brien.

“I was happy. How you going to celebrate? Be Happy,” said Joshua Fuhrman.

Prizes were awarded in three divisions: youth, teen, and adults. The pumpkins were judged for both their speed down the hill, and the creativity of their design.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arsenal Street crash
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country

Latest News

Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
In non-league football from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Ithaca Friday.
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday