Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher, 83, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher, 83, of Canton, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022...
Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher, 83, of Canton, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, where she was in the company of family.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher, 83, of Canton, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, where she was in the company of family.

Terry as most referred to her, was born June 5, 1939 in Russell, a daughter to the late John and Florence (Trombley) Conklin. She graduated from Canton High School in 1958 and went to work at the Edson Martin Beer Plant. On August 1, 1959 Theresa married Rene L. Faucher at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in DeKalb. From there she went on to be a mother and owner operator of the Glass Bubble Antique Shop, which she operated until just a few weeks ago prior to becoming ill.

She enjoyed cooking, garage saling and sewing.

Terry is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rene Faucher of Canton; two daughters, Stacey (Tom) Corby of Lafayette, NY; Keri (Tony) Caracciolo of Canton, grandchildren Matt and Sean Corby and Michael and Quinten Caracciolo. Also surviving are five brothers, John (Judy) Conklin Jr, Francis (Barb) Conklin, Richard “Dick” Conklin, Jim (Nancy) Conklin and Gary (Brenda) Conklin and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, John and Florence, she is predeceased by five sisters, Shirley Elliott, Kate Karpowich, Jean Gemmil, Beverly O’Brien and Donna Hosley.

There will be no formal services.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at cancer.org or to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place; Ogdensburg, New York 13669. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they...
Pumpkin Derby helps raise awareness for breast cancer
Candles
Dorothy E. Kirch, 97, formerly of Dexter
Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center, passed away at home on Thursday...
Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Adams Center

Obituaries

Christopher J. Neault age 43, tragically passed away at United Memorial Medical Center in...
Christopher J. Neault, 43, of Massena
Linda B. Jewett, 77, of State Rt. 12 in the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away on September...
Linda B. Jewett, 77, of Brownville
In non-league football from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Ithaca Friday.
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday