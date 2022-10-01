CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.

Tom was born in Woodmere hamlet, Long Island November 7, 1960, son of Henry and Emily Maday Martilotta. The family moved to Clayton and he was a 1979 graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On October 14, 1989 he married Candace M. Patterson at the Clayton Baptist Church with Dr. James D. Lewis officiating.

Tom was a welder at Frink SnoPlow for 17 years and then worked at Brownville Paper MIll. Currently, he was a machine equipment operator for New York State Department of Transportation, working for the state for 17 years. He was a member of River Community Church, Clayton. Tom was a professional yard saler and treasure hunter. He enjoyed small engine repair and taking care of his family.

Along with his wife, Candance, he is survived by his son, Thomas H. Martilotta, Jr. and wife Sarah E., Cape Vincent; sister Valerie A. Cohen, Boise, ID; one nieces, two nephews, and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 15, at River Community Church from 9 - 11 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM with Pastor Sara Flack presiding. Burial in Clayton Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Tom’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral. com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to TIERS, PO Box 527 or River Community Church, 38844 Bartlett Point Rd., both in Clayton, NY 13624 or Cape Vincent Fire Dept., PO Box 609, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

