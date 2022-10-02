Kathy L. LaMora, 63, of Massena

Kathy L. LaMora, 63, of McKinley Ave, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kathy L. LaMora, 63, of McKinley Ave, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Kathy was born on February 25, 1959, in Massena the daughter of the late Carlton N. and Bernice (LaBrake) Smith and attended St. Lawrence Central Schools. On June 18, 1977, she married Angus J. LaMora at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in North Lawrence. He sadly predeceased her on November 13, 2020.

After raising her children, Kathy started working for the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino. She worked in various area including being a dealer, supervisor and trainer for Blackjack until her departure. She loved to play bingo, playing at the casino, playing Slotmania at home, and babysitting her grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her children and their spouses, Angus Jr. and Sherry LaMora of Brasher; Jason LaMora (Abbey) of Massena; Shawn and Darci LaMora of Potsdam; Brandon and Erin LaMora of Bombay; Nicole and Nate LePage of Stockholm; and Brooke and Brandon Hebert of Constable; and her grandchildren, Andrew, Colton, Claire, Lillian, Jared, Grace, Dylan, Noah, Zachary, Kyle, Linkin, Lorelei, Stanley, and Nathan.

She is also survived by her sisters, Denise Leggue of Massachusetts and Marlene Smith of Albany; her brothers, Patrick Smith of Ohio; and Michael and Betty Smith of Norwood; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Kathy was predeceased by triple grandbabies, Elijah, Elisabeth, and Elaine; her sisters, Carol Ashley and Darlene Bates; and her brothers, Bernard C. Smith and Carlton Smith, Jr.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family may call Tuesday 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held graveside at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Reilly, officiating.

