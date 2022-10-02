Patchwork on the Porch brings quilters out to Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Colors, patterns, and a change of seasons were on display in Sacket Harbor once again this weekend, for the 23rd annual Sackets Harbor quilt show.

Dubbed Patchwork on the Porch, the event helps benefit the Hay Memorial Library Community Heritage Program.

An array of colorful quilts were displayed on porches, local businesses and select historic sites across the community.

This year’s theme is “A change of Season”. All of the quilts featured at the show reflected that theme.

“We have story quilts, and those are quilts from community members. Those quilts each tell a story. A story about the person who made them, the person who received them, the occasion. It’s a wonderful exhibit,” said Christine Eggleston, Board Chair of Hay Memorial Library.

This year’s featured artist was Vicki Wilson.

The Sackets Harbor Quilt Show first started in the year 2000 by Theresa Mitchell. The Hay Memorial Library took over organizing the event after Mitchell’s passing.

