Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night.

In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State.

In the 1st period, Bemidji State on the power play Ella Anick sticks one home, a power play tally. 1-0 Bemidji State.

Late in the 1st, the Lady Golden Knights tie it up as Darcie Lappan dents the back of the net, a power play tally to make it 1 all after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson takes the lead as Olivia Hanson lites the lamp, putting Clarkson on top 2-1.

This game would end in a 2 all overtime tie.

Down the road at Appleton Arena, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence met Penn State.

In the 2nd period, the Lady Saints were down 1-0 when Julia Gossling tickles twine, knotting the score at 1 a piece.

In the 3rd period, it was 3-1 Penn State when Abby Hustler goes top shelf, cutting the Penn State lead to 3-2.

The Lady Saints fall to Penn State 4-2.

In Girls Frontier League Soccer from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Lowville.

It was Lowville with a good chance early, but Mia Hanselman’s shot is stooped by Ava Virga.

Watertown gets on the board first when Willa Overton buries the blast off the direct kick: 1-0 Watertown at the half.

Watertown goes on to beat Lowville 3-1.

In Men’s Liberty League Soccer from Hantz Field in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted R.I.T.

This game was scoreless late in the 2nd half when the Golden Knights take the lead. Jack Donnelly sticks home the loose ball on the doorstep: 1-0 Clarkson.

Clarkson holds on to nip R.I.T. 1-0.

In Women’s NAC soccer from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos played host to NVU-Johnson.

This game would be a battle of the defenses.

NVU Johnson would outshoot SUNY Canton on the day 11-7.

Lady Roos goalie Skylar Williams stopped all 5 shots directed her way.

SUNY Canton and NVU-Johnson would play to a scoreless tie.

