US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin talks exclusively with CNN regarding war in Ukraine

By CNN
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (CNN) - The U.S. Secretary of Defense, and former 10th Mountain Commander spoke out about his thoughts and concerns about Russia’s continued conflict in Ukraine.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sat down last week to speak with CNN.

Austin said he believes that progress is being made by the Ukrainians against Russia’s continued invasion.

He said he believes the “change in battlefield dynamics” is a combination of a development in skills by the Ukrainian soldiers, and their strategic use of weapons supplied by the US. Likewise the Defense Secretary responded to alleged nuclear threats made by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“It’s an illegal claim. It’s an irresponsible statement. This nuclear sabre rattling is not the kind of thing that we would expect to hear from leaders of large countries with capabilities,” said Austin.

Austin spent 41 years in the army finishing his career as commander of Centcom. Austin served as Commander at Fort Drum for two years from August 2003 to August 2005.

