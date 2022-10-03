3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs

Gerald Dissottle Sr., Paul Smith Jr., Julia Larock
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department recently arrested three village residents on felony drug charges.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the following people were arrested:

- 52-year-old Gerald Dissottle Sr.

- 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr.

- 57-year-old Julia Larock

It’s unclear if the arrests are related, but all three are charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance: narcotic.

According to court documents, Dissottle was arrested last Friday for allegedly possessing more than 4 grams of cocaine.

The papers show Smith was arrested Saturday for allegedly having .91 grams of cocaine.

There were no court papers available for Larock.

All three were sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail.

