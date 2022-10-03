Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence fundraiser ‘Scuttles’ back from pandemic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be the first time the Scarecrow Scuttle is in person since 2019. It’s a fundraiser for the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Foundation

Foundation executive director Michelle Carpenter reminded us that the event has been virtual the last two years because of the pandemic.

The Scuttle will be Saturday, October 29, at Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor.

Check-in will be at 8:45 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m. There’s a 5K run/walk and a two-mile family fun run/walk.

You can sign up at thearcjslc.org or by calling 315-836-1364. Sign up today (Monday, October 3) to get the t-shirt.

It costs $25 for the 5K. The family fun run costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 4 to 12. It’s free for children 3 and under.

Proceeds help the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence provide support to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

