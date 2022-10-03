Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose,88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. A funeral service will be held October 13, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor at 11am. Among her survivors are two daughters, Barbra Ann (Donald) Bennett and Elizabeth (Anthony) Brais. Arrangements with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

