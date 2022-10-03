Copenhagen’s fire chief: if department dissolves, village is next

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If the Copenhagen Fire Department disbands, look for a push to get the entire village to dissolve.

While at a community day at the fire department Sunday, residents learned the fire department’s side of things after the village board voted to abolish the department.

One reason the village board voted to disband the department was because the department failed to turn over its 2021 financial information.

The fire chief admits the department didn’t do that but said he’s “pretty sure” there’s no missing money.

A state audit of the department’s 2020 books showed $27,000 in payments with “inadequate documentation.”

Residents could sign a petition that could eventually save the department by forcing the issue to a public vote.

“If the fire department does dissolve, I think you’ll see another petition go out for to dissolve the village board and be the town of Copenhagen, and I know people don’t want to see that but, I mean, you’re only getting street lights and garbage around here. They’re going to be contracting with another fire department outside. The town can well deserve to do that,” said Copenhagen Fire Chief T.J. Williams.

The petition needs 27 signatures. That’s 20 percent of the number of people who voted in the last village election.

As of late Sunday, the petition was 2 or 3 signatures short of 27. There are still another 2 weeks for people to sign it.

