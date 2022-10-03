Denise L. Farrington, 61, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away September 30, 2022 at her home following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Denise L. Farrington, 61, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away September 30, 2022 at her home following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on September 5, 1961, in Westfield, MA, daughter of Frank and Ursula R. (Syriac) Pieczarka. Denise graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1979.

She then enlisted in the US Air Force and served from 1979 until she was honorably discharged in 1980. While in the service she married Todd R. Farrington on January 26, 1980. The couple purchased a dairy farm in the Town of Hounsfield which they owned and operated for 10 years. The marriage ended in divorce. Denise worked for Ann’s Restaurant for 9 years as a cook, AmeriCU Credit Union on Fort Drum for 7 years, and she then became a licensed massage therapist in 2006, working for various spas in Watertown and surrounding areas.

Denise was a member of the American Massage Therapy Association, she enjoyed riding her bike, swimming, gardening and she loved animals, especially her cats.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 2-4pm at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service with military honors will immediately follow the calling hours at the funeral home.

Among her survivors are her boyfriend, Jaime Medina, NYC; her beloved mother, Ursula Pieczarka, Sackets Harbor, NY; two sons, Todd R. Farrington Jr., and his companion, Sarah Countryman, Sackets Harbor, NY and Frank T. Farrington, Brownville, NY; two sisters and their husbands, Lorraine E (Cary) Riordan, Lorraine, NY and Susan M. (Donald) Church, Black River, NY; a brother, Frank Pieczarka, Adams Center, NY; 2 grandchildren, Graier D. Countryman and Monroe Y. Farrington; many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father, Frank Pieczarka and her twin sister, Deborah A. (Pieczarka) Della Pepa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

