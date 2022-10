GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The calling hours for Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, who passed away on September 24, 2022, have been rescheduled to Friday, October 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.