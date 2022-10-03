Edwin E. Jordan, 74, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edwin E. Jordan, 74, of NYSR-283, passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on July 14, 1948 in Massena, NY, he was a son of Edwin E. and Laura J. Love Jordan. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, Massena, NY and he also graduated from Powelson Business Institute, Syracuse, NY.

Edwin was in the US Army Reserves from 1969-1974, being honorably discharged.

He married Kathleen E. Rousell on March 16, 1972 in Massena, NY.

Edwin worked in accounting and credit for various business, True Stitch Footware, Malone, NY, Homestead Dairies, Massena, NY, Elliott Hardware, Tupper Lake, NY. He was also store manager for Rent-To-Own, Malone, NY.

He was an avid FOX News fan and he enjoyed collecting stamps and coins.

Survivors include his wife of 50-years, Kathleen; a daughter, Laurie Jordan, Watertown, NY; a son, Peter Jordan, Burke, NY; grandchildren, Cassandra and Jean Carranza, Angelica Harrigan LaClair, Jamie and Josh Cote, and Austin Harrington; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lori Jordan Ralston, Massena, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a son, Jason Jordan and a brother, Steven Jordan, all passed away previously.

Services will be private. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

