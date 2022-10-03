Irene Lucille Astafan, 89, of Champion

It is with great sadness, that we announce the death of our mother, Irene Lucille Astafan, 89, who passed away on October 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness, that we announce the death of our mother, Irene Lucille Astafan, 89, who passed away on October 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Irene was born on the Waite Family Farm, Town of Champion, on August 10, 1933, the daughter of Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. She was the fourth oldest of Merritt and Helena’s 19 children.

She graduated from West Carthage High School in 1950. After high school, she married Libnan Astafan, on November 28, 1953. The marriage later ended in divorce. Irene was the mother of nine children. She worked various jobs outside the home before accepting a position as a bookkeeper for the Fox Drug Company in Carthage, retiring in 1995. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved to travel, enjoyed dancing and country music, participating in family outings, and delighted in watching her birds at their feeders.

In addition to her nine children, she was “Grandma” to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene (Aunt Renie) was beloved by her many nieces and nephews. Despite her large family, she always made time for everyone. With a strong will and a keen sense of humor, she provided love and support for her family. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by all nine of her children: Libnan Jr. (Virginia), Port Charlotte, Florida, Nicholas (Hilda), Cooper City, Florida, Anna Mae (Gary) Wood, Deferiet, Lucille (John) Esposito, Watertown, Marianne Warren, Eagle Point, Oregon, Rosalie (Garry) Stevens, Castorland, Matthew (Cheryl), Carthage, Charles (Jeanette), Sarasota, Florida, Marcus (Ben), Wilton Manors, Florida. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many friends she has made over the years.

She is survived by four sisters: Sarah (William) Walseman, Carthage, Ellen (Jim) Remington, Castorland, Helen (Joe) Morrisette, Cape Vincent, and Martha (Pat) McCarthy, Cape Vincent. She is survived by her five brothers: Duane (Ada) Waite, Watertown, John Waite, Houston, Texas, Ernie (Gina) Waite, Watertown, Paul Waite, Castorland, and Jerry (Mike) Waite, Atlanta, Georgia.

She was predeceased by her parents, three sisters, Evelyn McCallops, Mary Greenwood, and Carol Waite, five brothers, Herbert, Harold, David, Doc (Howard), Kenneth, and a son-in-law Charles Warren.

A Memorial Service at Champion Hillside Cemetery will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00am with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Immediately following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Club in Carthage. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.