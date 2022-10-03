Lewis County changes gun permit cards

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when they go to buy a semi-automatic weapon.

The state made changes to laws last month so Lewis County is changing what its card looks like in order to be more clear.

On the front of the county’s old card, it says the person has the license to carry a pistol. However, it says nothing about being allowed to possess a semi-automatic weapon, even though they can.

The new card shows in red that the person is allowed allows for carry concealed and semi-automatic rifle.

If you already have your pistol permit, and you plan on buying a semi-automatic rifle in the future, you need this new card.

The change will cost you $16.

If you aren’t buying any new semi-automatic rifles, you don’t need to get the new card; the old one is still legal.

“The idea behind changing the card was to make it more universal, more flexible to be able to deal with somebody with just a stand-alone pistol license, a person that had a pistol license, a concealed carry pistol license with the semi-automatic rifle endorsement and then the residents that just want the semi-automatic rifle license,” said Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser.

Let’s say you don’t have a pistol permit and you’re looking to get a semi-automatic rifle.

You don’t have to take the usual 16-hour safety class that is required for a pistol permit. You can just get a semi-automatic rifle permit and that doesn’t require any training.

You apply for it at the county clerk’s office, pay the fees, and do the background check.

As for St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties, it’s unclear if they will make this change as well.

