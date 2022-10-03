Man faces several charges following domestic dispute

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of strangling someone and preventing them from calling for help during a domestic incident on Saturday.

State police say 32-year-old Quinton Lancto was allegedly arguing with the victim when he placed his hands around their neck so they couldn’t breathe.

He also allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the Old DeKalb Road home and threw their cell phone into a field.

The victim was eventually able to leave the home and call for help.

Lancto was charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and sent to jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.

