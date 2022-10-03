New Dick’s Sporting Goods store planned near Watertown’s Target

Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Plans for a new Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Towne Center at Watertown are in the works.

The owner of the plaza, COR Development, sent a representative to present the plans to the town of Watertown Planning Board Monday.

The proposed 50-thousand square foot project would be next door to Target.

The board decided to create a special meeting for the project in early November.

What we don’t know is what this means for the existing Dick’s store at Salmon Run Mall across the road.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Lancto
Man accused of choking girlfriend during fight
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces plans for requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to...
Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035
A decision of whether or not to disband the Copenhagen Fire Department is well on its way to...
To disband or not? Community Day provides residents with information they need to vote on Copenhagen FD’s future
Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square

Latest News

Farmworker
Farmers worry about effect of new overtime rules
School lunch
Carthage school district offers free lunch for all students
Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when...
Lewis County changes gun permit cards
Gerald Dissottle Sr., Paul Smith Jr., Julia Larock
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs