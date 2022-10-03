New Dick’s Sporting Goods store planned near Watertown’s Target

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Plans for a new Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Towne Center at Watertown are in the works.

The owner of the plaza, COR Development, sent a representative to present the plans to the town of Watertown Planning Board Monday.

The proposed 50-thousand square foot project would be next door to Target.

The board decided to create a special meeting for the project in early November.

What we don’t know is what this means for the existing Dick’s store at Salmon Run Mall across the road.

