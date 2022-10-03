New pest affecting elm trees in St. Lawrence County

BRASHER FALLS STATE FOREST, New York (WWNY) - A new invasive species is threatening the north country’s elm trees.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it has discovered the elm zigzag sawfly in Brasher Falls State Forest.

The flies were discovered 2 years ago in the province of Quebec, but now they’ve reached St. Lawrence County.

“They do have a more difficult time in a forested setting, but where they cause the most damage is in urban plantings. They seem to favor isolated trees and elm, unfortunately, is a main urban planting that’s planted across the entire state,” said Liam Somers, DEC entomologist.

Somers says the best way to find evidence of these bugs is to look for a zigzag eating pattern on the leaves.

If you do see something like this on your elm trees, the DEC wants to hear from you through iMapInvasives’ online reporting system.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.