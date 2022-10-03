New pest affecting elm trees in St. Lawrence County

Elm zigzag sawfly
Elm zigzag sawfly(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER FALLS STATE FOREST, New York (WWNY) - A new invasive species is threatening the north country’s elm trees.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it has discovered the elm zigzag sawfly in Brasher Falls State Forest.

The flies were discovered 2 years ago in the province of Quebec, but now they’ve reached St. Lawrence County.

“They do have a more difficult time in a forested setting, but where they cause the most damage is in urban plantings. They seem to favor isolated trees and elm, unfortunately, is a main urban planting that’s planted across the entire state,” said Liam Somers, DEC entomologist.

Somers says the best way to find evidence of these bugs is to look for a zigzag eating pattern on the leaves.

If you do see something like this on your elm trees, the DEC wants to hear from you through iMapInvasives’ online reporting system.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Lancto
Man accused of choking girlfriend during fight
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces plans for requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to...
Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035
A decision of whether or not to disband the Copenhagen Fire Department is well on its way to...
To disband or not? Community Day provides residents with information they need to vote on Copenhagen FD’s future
Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square

Latest News

Gerald Dissottle Sr., Paul Smith Jr., Julia Larock
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
Jordan Halladay
Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen’s fire chief: if department dissolves, village is next
Jefferson Community College hosted its annual Higher Education Day for more than a dozen high...
Taking the next step in higher education