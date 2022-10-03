ONNY - New World Concert

Wagner, Ellington, Dvorak
Concert is October 15 and 16
Concert is October 15 and 16(ONNY)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Dedicated to former ONNY Board President, Timothy L. Savage, this concert is an eclectic feast for our listeners. It begins and ends with two celebrated masterworks – Richard Wagner’s Overture to “Rienzi” and Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”  The program also includes the world premiere of Gregory Wanamaker’s Still Life in Motion (2021), and Calvin Custer’s arrangement of Duke Ellington! that Savage will guest conduct

Saturday, October 15 Helen M. Hosmer Hall, SUNY POTSDAM 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 16 First Presbyterian Church, Watertown 3:00 pm

More information and tickets

