Preliminary draft of Ogdensburg city budget anticipates no property tax increase

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg City Hall(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s no expected increases in property taxes for residents the City of Ogdensburg.

That’s according to a preliminary draft of the 2023 budget. Also included in the draft: no more job cuts, health insurance costs are increasing- going up for the city by 19%.

More on next years’ budget is expected to be discussed at Monday night’s city council meeting.

