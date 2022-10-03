Preliminary draft of Ogdensburg city budget anticipates no property tax increase

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s no expected increases in property taxes for residents the City of Ogdensburg.

That’s according to a preliminary draft of the 2023 budget. Also included in the draft: no more job cuts, health insurance costs are increasing- going up for the city by 19%.

More on next years’ budget is expected to be discussed at Monday night’s city council meeting.

