Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street.

Halladay is accused of obstructing a person’s breathing in front of a child.

He allegedly damaged that person’s phone to stop them from calling for help, stole their keys, and took their vehicle without permission.

Halladay was arraigned in Canton Town Court and sent to the county jail without bail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.