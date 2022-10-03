Starting the week sunny & cold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is the first Monday in a while that hasn’t been rainy and gloomy.

It will be sunny, but chilly. Temperatures started mainly in the 30s and in the 20s in a few places/

There’s a freeze warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties, and northwestern St. Lawrence County until 9 a.m.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will be clear and chilly overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunshine continues until the end of the week – and it gets warmer.

It will be sunny Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all three days.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low to mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.

