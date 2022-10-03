Taking the next step in higher education

Jefferson Community College hosted its annual Higher Education Day for more than a dozen high...
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College hosted its annual Higher Education Day for more than a dozen high schools on Monday.

High school seniors and JCC students were able to meet with admission representatives, have questions answered, and get a better feel for the next two to four years of their education.

More than 50 colleges and universities were represented at the event.

“It has been busy. There has been tons of students coming in, asking questions, having great questions with college reps. It’s a really positive energy going on in there; a lot of excitement from students thinking about that next level after high school,” said Chelsea Marra, director of admissions, Jefferson Community College.

“It makes me feel a lot better that I’m able to talk to these people. They can tell me about sports. They can talk to me about, you know, I want to be an engineer, so they can talk to me about different departments of engineering,” said Luciano Guariano, a senior at Watertown High School.

Marra says students most commonly ask about housing, degree programs, extracurricular activities and athletics.

