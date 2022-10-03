Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a rifle during a domestic incident in the town of Morristown Sunday.

Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Farrell grabbed a rifle during an argument at a Gilmour Road home around 8:30 p.m. and fired off rounds near the victim.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree menacing.

Farrell was arraigned in Morristown town court and released.

