Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a rifle during a domestic incident in the town of Morristown Sunday.
Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Farrell grabbed a rifle during an argument at a Gilmour Road home around 8:30 p.m. and fired off rounds near the victim.
He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree menacing.
Farrell was arraigned in Morristown town court and released.
