With election 5 weeks away, Stefanik has big fundraising advantage over Castelli

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and challenger Matt Castelli
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and challenger Matt Castelli
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Even though Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli has more cash on hand than this time in incumbent Elise Stefanik’s first run for Congress, the now-veteran representative has raised double what her opponent did in the just-ended third quarter.

Castelli reports his campaign hauled in $1 million since the end of June and has more than $800,000 in his war chest.

Castelli points to federal records that show Stefanik had less than $360,000 in hand by the end of the third quarter of 2014 during her first campaign.

But now Stefanik is closing out her fourth term and is the third highest-ranked Republican in the House of Representatives. She raised $2 million this past quarter and has $3 million ready to spend.

That’s as the election is just a little over a month away.

The two are vying to represent New York’s 21st congressional district, which was redrawn this year and no longer includes Watertown and parts of Jefferson County.

Stefanik’s campaign reports that the congresswoman has also raised and donated over $10.5 million for Republican candidates and committees in the GOP’s effort to take control of the House from Democrats.

