Your Christmas tree will cost more this year

Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.
Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.(Flickr via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A symbol of Christmas cheer will cost more this year.

Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their perfect tree this year.

A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices. The growers account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

Many of them plan to charge retailers 5% to 15% more, with some saying their trees will be 20% more.

Tree farms do not expect shortages because this year’s harvest looks good, but they say operating costs have gone up over the last year. Those costs include everything from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces plans for requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to...
Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
A decision of whether or not to disband the Copenhagen Fire Department is well on its way to...
To disband or not? Community Day provides residents with information they need to vote on Copenhagen FD’s future
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.
Navajo Nation woman kills husband, 6-year-old son, police say
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25