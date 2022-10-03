Your Turn: feedback on farmworker OT, animal shelter & bulletin board

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Farm laborers in New York state will be paid overtime after working 40 hours per week instead of the current 60-hour threshold:

I’m entitled to time and a half if I go over 40 hours for my state job. All workers should be granted the same basic courtesy.

Sean Pidgeon

More ways the government has killed the farming community.

Mark Miller

Get ready for higher prices.

Sharon Dear

The St. Lawrence Valley SPCA near Ogdensburg has one of the highest kill rates in New York state. Officials say it’s because they take in all animals regardless of their age and health:

Two poor experiences trying to adopt dogs. Almost like they were opposed to having them adopted.

Storm Cilley

We’ve adopted 3 dogs from this shelter over the past 10 years. They were very well cared for. The staff seems dedicated and caring.

Judith Seiser Sibley

This is very disturbing, especially them refusing help.

Donna Heath

Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ+ students:

Letting a child know they are safe, accepted, and important no matter who they are is wonderful!

Amy Lyn

Leave this topic to parents to discuss with their children when they determine it’s appropriate.

Shelley Dawson Smith

