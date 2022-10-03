Zachary Lee Arthur, 35, of Lyons Falls

Zachary Lee Arthur, 35, residing at Cherry St. Lyons Falls NY, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, September 30, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

Zachary Lee Arthur, 35, residing at Cherry St. Lyons Falls NY, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, September 30, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Zachary Lee Arthur, 35, residing at Cherry St. Lyons Falls NY, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, September 30, 2022.

Zach was born on July 17, 1987, a son of Lewis and Alicia Sullivan Arthur at Lewis County General Hospital. At this time Zach joined his big brother, Levi who was born on October 26, 1982.

Zach attended South Lewis High School, where he was active in basketball, golf and football, all of which he enjoyed very much. Upon graduation in 2005 he furthered his education with his girlfriend Tasha (later on fiancé`) at Jefferson Community College (JCC) for 4 years, majoring in criminal justice and fire prevention technology. After graduating in 2009 from JCC, he became employed as a private investigator throughout many states. Zach’s lifelong dream became a reality in 2021 when he became employed with Lewis County Sheriff’s Department as a correction officer.

Zach loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, making maple syrup and wheeler riding. He also spent time gaming and streaming with his gaming community. His biggest enjoyment was when he was racing with lite trucks and then on to late models at Adirondack International Speedway. Zach won the track championship in 2007. During his championship year he proposed to his wife, Tasha Honey. They were united in marriage on July 26, 2009. Their family was started on May 7, 2010 with the birth of their son, Kaden Lee. On May 21, 2015 their daughter, Lila Lee, joined their loving family. Zach loved to coach his son Kaden’s t-ball & baseball teams all the way up through.

Zach is survived by his wife, Tasha. He would often say, Tasha had me from hello; their children, Kaden and Lila; his parents, Lewis and Alicia (Sullivan) Arthur of Greig; his brother and sister-in-law, Levi and Kim (Kraeger) Arthur and their children Mason and Logan of Constableville; his grandfather, Eugene Greene of Alabama; his in-laws, Donald and Teresa (Honey) Dragon of Constableville; his brother-in-law, DJ Dragon of Constableville; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Lyons Falls Bible Fellowship Church, 3938 NYS Route 12, Lyons Falls, NY 13368 with the pastor Jeff Ford officiating. A luncheon will

immediately follow the service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the church any time on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Zachary’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Zachary’s family during their time of need or donations may be made to Lyons Falls Bible Fellowship Church, 3938 NYS Route 12, Lyons Falls NY, 13368. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.