6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say

The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as man with multiple prior DWIs, according to court documents. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A little boy on the way to the store with his family in Texas was violently killed over the weekend when a man ran him over three times, according to authorities.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the man was charged with murder after he reportedly ran the 6-year-old over Saturday.

An unnamed witness said the driver tried to flee the scene, but people who were in the area stopped him and held him until police arrived.

Another man, who asked to be kept unidentified, works at a business near the laundromat where the accident took place.

“The grandfather, out of panic, he kept saying, ‘My grandson, my grandson,’ and then the driver was not in his senses, so he backs up on him (the boy) again,” the unnamed man said. “He ran over once and back on to him.”

Sean Teare, with the Harris County’s Vehicular Crimes Division, said the suspect is a repeat offender.

Court documents identified the suspect as 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez and showed he has prior DWI offenses in three different counties dating back to July 2015.

If convicted, Hernandez could face life in prison.

Teare said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was one of the first in the state to attach a felony charge to a DWI offense. That’s one of the ways they are trying to crack down on the issue.

“What we are doing as an office and with our law enforcement partners is we charge those cases differently,” Teare said.

According to court documents, Hernandez admitted to drinking four 16-ounce beers before the incident.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Lancto
Man accused of choking girlfriend during fight
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces plans for requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to...
Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035
Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim
A decision of whether or not to disband the Copenhagen Fire Department is well on its way to...
To disband or not? Community Day provides residents with information they need to vote on Copenhagen FD’s future

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
WWNY Taking the next step in higher education
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on farmworker OT, animal shelter & bulletin board
WWNY Carthage school district offers free lunch for all students
WWNY New pest affecting elm trees in St. Lawrence County