BCA Architects & Engineers moving into historic Watertown space

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in Watertown’s Public Square is getting a new address and a new tenant.

“We were thrilled to be able to get 15 Public Square. It just kind of gives us a good presence down here and sort of locks us into the community,” said Travis Overton, CEO of BCA Architects & Engineers.

BCA Architects & Engineers will take over the space where F.W. Woolworth once worked in a dry goods store. Woolworth went on to start the Woolworth “five-and-dime” stores more than 100 years ago.

“The fact that it was such a historic building, and such an iconic part of downtown Watertown, the columns, and the coffin ceiling and stuff. We left all that in place, and really sort of celebrated here,” said Overton.

While BCA is in the business of building new, whether it be a school or a hospital, the firm is taking pride in making something new out of something old.

“To see it in the beginning, it was wide open, a lot of issues. Just to see it come together, yeah, it’s pretty satisfying, pretty satisfying,” said Rob Smith, project manager, BCA Architects & Engineers.

BCA employs around 50 people at the Public Square headquarters. So, where will they all park?

“Above the new Y, actually, is also public city parking that I think a lot of our employees will park there, work out in the morning, and then be able to walk down here,” said Overton.

BCA moves from its current location on Mullin Street to downtown with the official opening scheduled for October 17.

