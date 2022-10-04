Copenhagen Fire Department needs more petition signatures, says state group

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - We have clarity on how many signatures Copenhagen Fire Department supporters would need to force a public vote on whether or not the department should be disbanded.

The village voted to make that happen.

Supporters of keeping the department have 30 days to get a petition signed by enough people.

Initially, we were told the number of people signing the petitions had to be 20 percent of the people who voted in the last election. However, the New York State Conference of Mayors says that’s not the right formula.

It’s 20 percent of the total number of registered voters as of the last village election.

Now, instead of 27 signatures, supporters need around 70 people to sign the petition to force a public vote.

