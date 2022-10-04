Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on...
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.

She is survived by a son, Robert Foy, Natural Bridge; a daughter, Shannon Rogers & Larry Barnes, Natural Bridge; Dorothy is also survived by a sister, Shelley (Pete) Hitchman of Harrisville; her brother, Wayne Hudson of Norfolk, VA; her longtime companion, Dave Bickom, Syracuse, a sister-in-law, Barbara Hudson of Muncie, Indiana; She is also survived by an aunt Helen Delong, Carthage; an uncle Roger Shipman, Virginia; several grandchildren, Johnnathan Foy and Heather (Brandon) Barr, of Natural Bridge; Gabriella Foy, Robert “Harlen” Foy, both of Virginia; Colin Lopez, Deferiet, and Sidney Phoenix, Kentucky. Along with great-grandchildren, Sedina Thomas, Balmat; Taylor, Jayden, Braedon, Brooklyn, Jaxon, and Lucas all from Natural Bridge, and many special nieces and nephews and of course the LaParr Clan, and longtime friend Calvin Spinner.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by all that knew her, mostly referred to as “mom”. In her early years, she had an at-home daycare, and her true passion was cooking, in the 1980′s she cooked for Air Force 1 at Fort Bliss, and she also worked for the Chatterbox Diner, Country Kitchen, Red Pine Lodge, Traders Café in Natural Bridge. She owned and operated the Natural Bridge Café for 6 years.

Dorothy was a past member of the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789 Carthage and the Natural Bridge Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers R. Wayne, Gary, and Shawn Hudson, a sister Virginia L. “Ginny” Hudson, and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Hudson, VA.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced shortly.  Burial will be held privately by her family in the Saint Francis Solanus Catholic Cemetery in Harrisville, New York.

The family would like to THANK the Natural Bridge Ambulance Crew for all the compassion, care, and love they showed their mother.

Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

American eel
Researchers want to know: do American eels swim the Raquette River?
Patricia Mary Tharrett, 88, passed away at her family home in Nicholville, New York, September...
Patricia Mary Tharrett, 88, of Nicholville
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen Fire Department needs more petition signatures, says state group
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21 passed away at his home while under the...
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton

Obituaries

Nevart Kaprielian Bogosian, 92, passed away on September 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her...
Nevart Kaprielian Bogosian, 92, of Massena
Sharon RW Norback, 77, of Russell, died on September 23, 2022, at her home.
Sharon RW Norback, 77, of Russell
A historic building in Watertown’s Public Square is getting a new address and a new tenant.
BCA Architects & Engineers moving into historic Watertown space
Wendell L. Russell, 68, of State Highway 56, passed away late Saturday evening, October 1,...
Wendell L. Russell, 68, of Russell
Lee H. Hutchinson, age 79 of Heuvelton passed away peacefully at his home on Sept 30, 2022.
Lee H. Hutchinson, 79, of Heuvelton
The Northumberland Street Bridge in Morristown has been removed. The work shown here was in May.
Project to remove Morristown bridge complete