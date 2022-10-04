Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge

Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.

She is survived by a son, Robert Foy, Natural Bridge; a daughter, Shannon Rogers & Larry Barnes, Natural Bridge; Dorothy is also survived by a sister, Shelley (Pete) Hitchman of Harrisville; her brother, Wayne Hudson of Norfolk, VA; her longtime companion, Dave Bickom, Syracuse, a sister-in-law, Barbara Hudson of Muncie, Indiana; She is also survived by an aunt Helen Delong, Carthage; an uncle Roger Shipman, Virginia; several grandchildren, Johnnathan Foy and Heather (Brandon) Barr, of Natural Bridge; Gabriella Foy, Robert “Harlen” Foy, both of Virginia; Colin Lopez, Deferiet, and Sidney Phoenix, Kentucky. Along with great-grandchildren, Sedina Thomas, Balmat; Taylor, Jayden, Braedon, Brooklyn, Jaxon, and Lucas all from Natural Bridge, and many special nieces and nephews and of course the LaParr Clan, and longtime friend Calvin Spinner.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by all that knew her, mostly referred to as “mom”. In her early years, she had an at-home daycare, and her true passion was cooking, in the 1980′s she cooked for Air Force 1 at Fort Bliss, and she also worked for the Chatterbox Diner, Country Kitchen, Red Pine Lodge, Traders Café in Natural Bridge. She owned and operated the Natural Bridge Café for 6 years.

Dorothy was a past member of the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789 Carthage and the Natural Bridge Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers R. Wayne, Gary, and Shawn Hudson, a sister Virginia L. “Ginny” Hudson, and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Hudson, VA.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced shortly. Burial will be held privately by her family in the Saint Francis Solanus Catholic Cemetery in Harrisville, New York.

The family would like to THANK the Natural Bridge Ambulance Crew for all the compassion, care, and love they showed their mother.

Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.