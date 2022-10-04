Find out more about youth programs during National 4-H Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s National 4-H Week.
4-H Camp Wabasso director Sabrina DeRue and 4-H program manager Kathryn Ripstein say they’re not only looking for youth to join, but also for adult volunteers.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Programs focus on STEM, animal science, and healthy living. There are many ways to participate: after-school programs, Camp Wabasso, and individual 4-H clubs
If you are an adult with a passion you’d like to share with youth, you can volunteer to start your own 4-H club.
Learn more about joining or volunteering at ccejefferson.org or by calling 315-788-8450.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.