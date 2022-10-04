Frost advisory & freeze warning for the morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s one of those north country days where it feels like we’re getting all four seasons in one day.

It starts out feeling a little like winter. It will feel like spring by mid-morning, there’s a hint of summer in the afternoon, and we’ll be back to fall in the evening.

There’s a frost advisory and freeze warning to start the day. The advisory is for Lewis and Jefferson counties and northwestern St. Lawrence County. That expires at 8 a.m.

A freeze warning for the very northeastern tip of St. Lawrence County winds up at 9 a.m.

It should warm up quickly after that.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

It will be another chilly night. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the low 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and in the mid-50s.

Columbus Day on Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

