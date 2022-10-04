Highlights & scores: High school soccer from Ives Street

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A girls’ soccer contest between Immaculate Heart and Watertown highlighted the high school sports schedule Monday night.

Watertown made the trip up Barben Avenue to Ives Street to face the Lady Cavaliers.

Keeley Cooney -- in goal for Immaculate Heart -- made the save off a Delaney Callahan effort.

It’s Cooney once again with a save. She ended up with a shutout on the day.

With just one goal in the game, Hannah Netto’s long direct kick gets the bounce as it finds the back of the net.

Final score: Immaculate Heart 1, Watertown 0.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 1, Watertown 0

Sandy Creek 3, Belleville Henderson 1

Beaver River 7, Carthage 0

Heuvelton 3, Lyme 2 (OT)

Lisbon 4, St. Lawrence Central 0

Canton 2, OFA 0

Gouverneur 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Massena 1, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 4, Malone 3

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 2, Alexandria 0

LaFargeville 5, Sackets Harbor 0

Immaculate Heart 7, South Lewis 1

Lyme 4, Copenhagen 2

Beaver River 1, Thousand Islands 0

Watertown 3, Lowville 0

Indian River 2, Carthage 0

Malone 5, Gouverneur 3

St. Lawrence Central 5, St. Regis Falls 0

Chateaugay 1, Madrid-Waddington 0

Lisbon 7, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Colton-Pierrepont 2

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Gouverneur 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, Potsdam 0

Malone 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Girls’ Section III Class B tennis quarterfinals

Jamesville-DeWitt 5, Indian River 0

New Hartford 5, South Jefferson 0

Girls’ Section III Class C tennis quarterfinals

Cazenovia 3, Lowville 2

