Lee H. Hutchinson, 79, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Lee H. Hutchinson, age 79 of Heuvelton passed away peacefully at his home on Sept 30, 2022. Family services will be held at a time to be announced.

Surviving are his two daughters Beth (David) Kellner of Baldwinsville, NY and Martha (Ryan) Richardson of North Carolina; three grandchildren Arden & Sam Kellner and Gavin Richardson; four sisters Irene (Chuck) Ladouceur of Ogdensburg, Janis (Robert) Gray of Heuvelton, Joyce (Jim) Flounders of Heuvelton and Julie (David) Barnes of North Lawrence; and a special friend Donna Stiles.

Lee was born on January 21, 1943 in Canton, a son of the late Howard & Verna (Wilson) Hutchinson. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School, and earned his degree from Canton ATC.

Lee was a dairy farmer all of his life. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club, Dairylea Co-op and Farm Bureau. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and entire family. He was a master woodworker, and also enjoyed fixing things around the farm, music, kayaking, vintage tractors and chatting with folks in the community.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Fire & Rescue, 95 N State Street; Heuvelton, NY 13654; Heuvelton Free Library, 57 N. State Street; Heuvelton, NY 13654 or The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

