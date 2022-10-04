Man accused of violating court order

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher man was sent to jail after he allegedly violated an order of protection.

State police say they went to a home on County Route 53 in the town of Brasher on Sunday to investigate a domestic incident.

Troopers say they learned 28-year-old Brian Richards had made threatening remarks during an argument with someone who had a stay-away order of protection against him.

Richards left the home before troopers arrived. They located him Monday and charged him with first-degree criminal contempt.

He was arraigned in Massena town court and jailed on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

