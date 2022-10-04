Nevart Kaprielian Bogosian, 92, of Massena

Nevart Kaprielian Bogosian, 92, passed away on September 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving children. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Nevart Kaprielian Bogosian, 92, passed away on September 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving children. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:30 am at Massena Center Cemetery (565-567 County Rd 42) with Rev. Sonya Boyce of St. John’s Episcopal Church officiating.

Nevart was born in Xánthi, Greece on December 18, 1929, to the late Mr. Nubar Kaprielian (Konya) and the late Ms. Susanna Peltekian (Dörtyol). She was their only child and was half-sister to the late Mrs. Theologos (Lulu) Niskopoulos of Pireaus, Greece. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, the late Mr. Sebouh Bogosian; her paternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Hovanhes (Ms. Gulhaten Sarkisian) Kaprielian; her maternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Krikor Peltekian (Ms. Sima Balian); and cousins, Ms. Sosi Akoubian Injeian, and Dr. Abraham Injeian.

Prior to moving to the United States in September 1949, Nevart resided in Athens, Greece; Salzburg and Vienna, Austria; and Budapest, Hungary. She attended The University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna (Universität für Musik und, darstellende Kunst Wien).

Surviving Nevart are her four children: Sonya (Minas) Ertsenian of Hamilton, Ontario; Paul (Helene) Bogosian of Massena, NY; Alice Bogosian (William Sloane) of Pittsford, NY; and Debra Bogosian of New York City; six grandchildren: Michael (Jenn) , Phillip (Liz), & Christopher (Sabrina) Ertsenian; Garvis Sloane (Nina De La Rosa); and Susanna, and Michael Klusendorf; six great-grandchildren: Emma, Olivia, Hailey, Whitney, Reid & Evan Ertsenian. She is also survived by her cousins Raffi (Liz) Akoubian, Rupen (Silva) Akoubian, Arees (Kay) Akoubian; and her Akoubian, Injeian, Keshishian, Martinez, Najarian, Niskopoulos, Bogosian, Lynch, Tarpinian, and Turongian cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Nevart’s passion was her family and dear friends, her Armenian heritage, travel, reading, her pets, and creative arts. She was an accomplished cook and consummate hostess. She channeled her love of entertaining into The Pampered Home, a gift store specializing in eclectic tableware crystal, and collectibles. Nevart further used her creative talents to design/create heirloom objects including Christmas stockings, christening outfits, costumes, doll clothes, and other treasured items. She was an expert backgammon player who also loved playing pinochle games with family and friends.

During her life, Nevart was active in the Massena Community and in Armenian community and charitable organizations, including the Armenian Red Cross Society, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and the Order of Eastern Star.

Those wishing to honor Nevart can do so by making contributions in her memory to the Armenian Tree Project (www.atp.org), a not-for-profit organization devoted to environmental conservation in Armenia or the animal rescue group: www.friendswithfourpaws.org

