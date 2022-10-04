Oscar Winning Film Back on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) While traveling in the Deep South, Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier), a black Philadelphian homicide detective, becomes unwittingly embroiled in the murder investigation of a prominent businessman. Finding the killer, however, proves difficult when his efforts are constantly thwarted by the bigoted town sheriff (Rod Steiger). But neither man can solve this case alone. Putting aside their differences and prejudices, they join forces in a desperate race against time to discover the shocking truth.

This special 55th anniversary event includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Two Days Only, October 16 Sunday at 4:00 pm

Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 pm

