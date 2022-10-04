Patricia Mary Tharrett, 88, of Nicholville

Patricia Mary Tharrett, 88, passed away at her family home in Nicholville, New York, September 30, 2022 with her loving and devoted husband of 71 years by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Mary Tharrett, 88, passed away at her family home in Nicholville, New York, September 30, 2022 with her loving and devoted husband of 71 years by her side.

She was born October 22, 1933, growing up in North Lawrence, New York. Patricia was the youngest child of Mabel and Charles Ashlaw who predeceased her, as well as her siblings Herman, Robert and Lorraine. Patricia was also predeceased by her beloved son, Michael.

Patricia was both beautiful and intelligent, excelling at cheerleading and graduating with top honors from the first graduating class at St. Lawrence Central School in 1950. Although she was proud of her early life, her greatest pride was being a great wife, mom and grandmother. She was famous for her cooking and baking skills, as well as sewing and crocheting. Her secret ingredient was always love.

Pat welcomed all to her home, including the famous neighborhood play dates for what seemed like armies of kids and baked for countless classes for school celebrations. Those who knew Pat said she always greeted them with a smile and was the first to volunteer, offer a kind word, and (if you considered yourself lucky or brave), her sassiness and opinion.

She was always a phone call away, even if you were in another part of the world. If you needed a recipe or your hair French braided, permed, or ringlets, she was happy you wanted her expertise. You knew if needed, there was a warm meal and a pillow to rest your head at night. She touched the lives of so many and the world was a better place for having her in it.

Patricia is survived by her husband James Tharrett, daughter Deborah (Marvin) Rust, son Gary (Cathy) Tharrett, son David (Patricia) Tharrett, daughter in law Sue (Michael) Tharrett, daughter Michelle (James) Brockway, and son Wayne (Sandi) Tharrett. Patricia leaves a legacy of 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of whom she loved to the moon and back.

Patricia would rejoice in you joining us to say, “Goodbye, until we meet again,” for her wake, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, on October 6, 2022, at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, New York, with a brief Catholic service to follow. Burial will take place at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or to Tri-Town Rescue.

In keeping with her spirit, please share cookies or cinnamon buns with those you love. Memories and condolences can be shared with Pat’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

