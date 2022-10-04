Remington Arts Festival - Canton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

On Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m SLC Arts holds the annual Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale. This event takes place on Canton’s “Village Green,” and will feature a wide variety of artists who will display their works.

This festival is a “celebration of art excellence in the North Country” as well as a celebration of Frederic Remington, who was born in Canton, NY on October 4th in 1861. Admission to the festival is free and all are welcome!

Participating Artists/Businesses:

Kris A Lis DesignsMy Corner StudioSteven C Cobb / Quiet Raquette StudioLionheart GraphicsFeltriteNancy OrologioCreative LadyFoothills FarmBole Creations WoodworkingGoblins’ MarketEsthela CalderónChocolate Dragon Paper ArtsJim MurrayMei FlowerSeaway CeramicsThe Dirty Business Bath CompanySchuler WoodworksTrout Lake DesignsFrederic Remington Art Museum

