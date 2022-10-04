Sharon RW Norback, 77, of Russell, died on September 23, 2022, at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Sharon RW Norback, 77, of Russell, died on September 23, 2022, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Sharon was a generous donation to science.

She is survived by her sons Eric Norback of Hermon, David and his wife Samantha Norback of Russell, daughters, Kristin and her husband David Jackson of Virginia, Candace and her husband David Mannel of Connecticut, and seven grandchildren.

Sharon was born on January 27, 1945 in Waterbury, Connecticut to the late, Frank Walter and Ruth Elizabeth Beardsley Wilson. She was a certified nursing assistant and job coach for the developmental and physically challenged at Meriden Wallingford Society for the Handicapped Inc. in Wallingford, Connecticut. Sharon was a member and treasurer of the Southington Genealogical Society in Southington, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Amazing Grace Fellowship, 967 Yale Avenue, Wallingford, Connecticut, 06492.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.