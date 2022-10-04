Tomorrow’s Health: COVID vaccines during pregnancy, early onset dementia & breast cancer deaths.

(WWNY) - A new study confirms previous recommendations that pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the health of both mother and baby.

The study reviewed data from women who had received at least one COVID vaccine shot during their pregnancies.

Researchers found no evidence of increased risk of preterm birth, small size of the baby, C-section, or other complications.

Study authors also found that getting the shot was associated with lower risks of NICU admission and babies dying in the womb.

Early onset dementia

Younger adults diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to die of suicide after diagnosis.

A study out of the U.K. looked at tens of thousands of medical records over an 18-year period and found that nearly 2% of those diagnosed with dementia died from suicide.

However, those diagnosed under the age of 65 faced a higher risk during the first three months after learning they had the disease.

Breast cancer deaths

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and new data shows fewer women are dying from the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer deaths have dropped by 43-percent from 1989 to 2020.

However, black women continue to be 40% more likely to lose their lives to breast cancer.

This is despite there being fewer cases of breast cancer among black women. And among women younger than 50, black women are two times more likely to die from breast cancer.

