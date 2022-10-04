Traffic advisory: James & Webb streets in Clayton

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will be prepping two Clayton streets for paving over the next couple of days.

Crews will be milling James and Webb streets on Tuesday, October 4, and Wednesday, October 5.

Work will begin near the intersection of State Route 12 and James Street and will end near the Catholic Church. Work on Webb Street will begin near the Harbor Hotel and end near the intersection with State Route 12.

Drivers can expect lane closings while work is underway.

Weather permitting, paving is expected to begin the morning of Monday, October 10, and to be complete by the end of the day on Wednesday, October 12.

