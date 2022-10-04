Upcoming Indian River plays tackle serious subject
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River Central has a pair of plays coming up about a serious topic.
Abigail Davis is Sarah in “Lockdown,” which is about eight students in a high school English class during a lockdown.
Harley Neaves is Actor 2 in “26 Pebbles,” which is about the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The plays will be at Indian River High school at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15. There’s also a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
