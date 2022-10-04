Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex.

CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.

“We are going to have to walk approximately 125 feet down the sidewalk to stand by the roadside,” said Penny Coker.

The change will affect residents at LeRay Street Apartments as well as Midtown Apartments and Curtis Street Apartments.

Officials said the change is being made to improve on-time performance and public safety.

Many residents don’t see it that way.

“You have a community that is average 72-plus. Some are disabled,” said Susan Flavin

Flavin says when winter arrives, getting to and from the road will be difficult since some residents have mobility issues, and with a bus stop that has no cover from the elements, getting picked up in the front of their building is much safer.

“I have COPD and just walking that length to stand in the cold and the wind will cause me some difficulty,” said Linda Meyer.

“Hopefully we will be able to continue to advocate. Good trouble. Speak up until you know something is done,” said Francine Miranda.

Several residents have called CitiBus to voice their concerns and are hoping their words will be taken seriously.

