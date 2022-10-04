Watertown councilmember weighs in on city manager’s exit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What’s next? It’s the question now being asked after Watertown City Manager Ken Mix says he won’t be renewing his contract.

The announcement was made at Monday’s council meeting. Mix said he will be stepping down from his position effective December 31.

Mayor Jeff Smith says Councilmember Cliff Olney is to blame because he is micromanaging Mix into trying to perform unnecessary tasks.

Olney said he hopes they can persuade Mix to stay on.

“It would be helpful for us to be able to sit down and talk and see what the issues were. I don’t believe it was all of what was discussed last night. I think there are other things going on, I am aware of, and those things could be resolved but, I mean, before you get to that point, you got to have a discussion,” said Olney.

If the timeline sticks, Watertown would need to get a city manager in fewer than 3 months.

