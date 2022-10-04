Wendell L. Russell, 68, of Russell

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Wendell L. Russell, 68, of State Highway 56, passed away late Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness.

Wendell was born on October 20, 1953, in Massena the son of the late Clarence and Beulah (Goodrich) Russell.  Wendell lived and worked in Pennsylvania for many years before returning to the North Country after his retirement.  He enjoyed fishing, working in the woods, helping others, and always was “staying busy.”

Wendell is survived by his sister, Yvonne LaPage of Fort Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Keith, Dwight, John, and Kevin Russell and his sister, Janice Fregoe.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no calling hours.  A graveside service will be held October 12th at 2:00 PM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Beach Street, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldosnfh.com.

